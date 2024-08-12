Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 296.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.92% to Rs 1159.69 croreNet profit of Gallantt Ispat rose 296.71% to Rs 121.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.92% to Rs 1159.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1036.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1159.691036.17 12 OPM %18.516.82 -PBDT209.3465.72 219 PBT179.3441.14 336 NP121.8730.72 297
