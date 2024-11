Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit declines 53.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.58% to Rs 935.09 crore

Net profit of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) declined 53.73% to Rs 18.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.58% to Rs 935.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1001.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.935.091001.004.287.5930.9463.1524.5758.2818.1939.31

