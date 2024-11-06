Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit declines 1.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.87% to Rs 126.65 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls declined 1.97% to Rs 19.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.87% to Rs 126.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 127.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.126.65127.7621.2922.8329.4430.3826.5727.4619.9420.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News