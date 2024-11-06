Prima Agro reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.16 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 22.82% to Rs 2.57 crore

Net loss of Prima Agro reported to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.82% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.573.33 -23 OPM %-38.5220.42 -PBDT-0.930.74 PL PBT-1.110.56 PL NP-1.160.40 PL

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

