Apollo Hospitals Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 62.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.32% to Rs 5589.30 croreNet profit of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose 62.64% to Rs 378.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 232.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.32% to Rs 5589.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4846.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5589.304846.90 15 OPM %14.5912.95 -PBDT741.90540.50 37 PBT557.40377.10 48 NP378.80232.90 63
