Apollo Hospitals Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 62.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose 62.64% to Rs 378.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 232.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.32% to Rs 5589.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4846.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5589.304846.9014.5912.95741.90540.50557.40377.10378.80232.90

