Kanco Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.94 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.54% to Rs 18.79 crore

Net Loss of Kanco Tea & Industries reported to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.54% to Rs 18.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.18.7919.48-15.27-11.70-4.33-3.39-5.01-4.09-4.94-4.01

