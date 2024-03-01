Ganesh Benzoplast gains as board OKs preferential issue

Ganesh Benzoplast rose 2.72% to Rs 194.15 after the allotment committee of the company's board approved preferential issue of 20 lakh equity shares to Anil Kumar Goel, a non-promoter investor.

This issue, priced at Rs 162 per share, follows necessary approvals from shareholders and stock exchanges. This issuance will raise a total of Rs 32.40 crore for the company.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Ganesh Benzoplast rose 10.82% to Rs 16.08 crore on 7.31% increase in net sales to Rs 106.20 crore in Q3 December 2023 over Q3 December 2022.

Mumbai-based Ganesh Benzoplast is one of the leading independent Liquid Storage Tank (LST) provider, specializing in the storage and handling of all liquid chemicals and oil products and has storage terminals at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust - JNPT (Navi Mumbai), Cochin Port Trust - Cochin and Mormugao Port Trust - Goa. The company is also in the business of manufacturing of speciality chemicals, food preservatives and oil additives having two factories at MIDC Tarapur (Maharashtra).

