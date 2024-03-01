Volumes spurt at Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 115.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 57.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.02 lakh shares

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 March 2024.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 115.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 57.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.02 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.86% to Rs.678.90. Volumes stood at 3.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd recorded volume of 370.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.51% to Rs.130.10. Volumes stood at 49.37 lakh shares in the last session.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd clocked volume of 161.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.20% to Rs.470.75. Volumes stood at 71.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd witnessed volume of 160.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31.94 lakh shares. The stock dropped 7.21% to Rs.736.15. Volumes stood at 123.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd recorded volume of 13.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.93 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.33% to Rs.693.30. Volumes stood at 3.55 lakh shares in the last session.

