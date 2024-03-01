Tata Motors hits record high as sales rises 8% YoY in Feb'24

Tata Motors rallied 2.83% to Rs 977.75 after the auto major's domestic and international sales for February 2024 stood at 86,406 vehicles, up 8.41% as compared to 79,705 units sold in February 2023.

The company's total domestic sales rose by 9% to 84,834 units sold in February 2024 as against 78,006 units sold in the same period last year.

Total commercial vehicles sales was at 35,085 units in February 2024, recording de-growth of 4% from 36,565 units in February 2023.

Total sales for medium and heavy intermediate commercial vehicles (MH & ICV) domestic & international business in February 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 16,663 units, fell 7.05% as compared to 17,928 units in February 2023.

Domestic sale of MH&ICV de-grew by 6.10% to 16,227 units from 17,282 units sold in February 2023.

Total passenger vehicles sales (including EV) rose 19% to 51,321 units in February 2024 as compared to 43,140 units sold in the same period last year.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

The car manufacturer reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,025.11 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 2,957.71 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations rose 25.07% YoY stood to Rs 1,09,799.22 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Tata Motors has hit an all-time high of Rs 979.90 in todays intraday session.

