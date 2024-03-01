Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors hits record high as sales rises 8% YoY in Feb'24

Tata Motors hits record high as sales rises 8% YoY in Feb'24

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Tata Motors rallied 2.83% to Rs 977.75 after the auto major's domestic and international sales for February 2024 stood at 86,406 vehicles, up 8.41% as compared to 79,705 units sold in February 2023.

The company's total domestic sales rose by 9% to 84,834 units sold in February 2024 as against 78,006 units sold in the same period last year.

Total commercial vehicles sales was at 35,085 units in February 2024, recording de-growth of 4% from 36,565 units in February 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total sales for medium and heavy intermediate commercial vehicles (MH & ICV) domestic & international business in February 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 16,663 units, fell 7.05% as compared to 17,928 units in February 2023.

Domestic sale of MH&ICV de-grew by 6.10% to 16,227 units from 17,282 units sold in February 2023.

Total passenger vehicles sales (including EV) rose 19% to 51,321 units in February 2024 as compared to 43,140 units sold in the same period last year.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

The car manufacturer reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,025.11 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 2,957.71 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations rose 25.07% YoY stood to Rs 1,09,799.22 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Tata Motors has hit an all-time high of Rs 979.90 in todays intraday session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Tata Motors hits life-time high after Q3 PAT zooms to Rs 7,145 cr.

Godrej Consumer hits record high as Q3 PAT rises 6% YoY

Tata Motors sales rises 6% YoY in January 2024

Adani Ports and SEZ hits record high as January cargo volume jumps 26% YoY

RateGain Travel hits record high as PAT jumps 3x YoY in Q3

NBCC conducts 24th auction for sale of commercial space in WTC, New Delhi

Ganesh Benzoplast gains as board OKs preferential issue

Clean FinoChem commences commercial production of HALS series

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shilpa Medicare gains as Hyderabad unit clears USFDA inspection

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story