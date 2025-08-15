Garbi Finvest standalone net profit rises 33.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.82% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net profit of Garbi Finvest rose 33.71% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.82% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.690.71-13.0466.200.410.920.410.921.190.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News