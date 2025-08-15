AMS Polymers standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.32% to Rs 26.69 crore

Net profit of AMS Polymers rose 140.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.32% to Rs 26.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.26.6922.003.452.450.700.350.650.340.600.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News