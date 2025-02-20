Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers secures a contract worth Rs 123 cr

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers secures a contract worth Rs 123 cr

Image
Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For normal refit of Mauritius Coast Guard Ship CGS Barracuda

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has signed Contract with Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India for funding of Normal Refit of Mauritius Coast Guard Ship CGS Barracuda (MCGS Barracuda) to be undertaken by the Company. MCGS Barracuda, a warship, was constructed and supplied by GRSE to the Government of Mauritius for use of their Coast Guard in the year 2014. The value of the contract is Rs 123.07 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Radico Khaitan introduces Royal Ranthambore in CSD

Sensex, Nifty trades in negative terrain; realty shares advance

L&T's minerals & metals division bags 'large' order from Hindalco

Intellect Design rises after inking multi-year deal with London-based brokerage firm

Tobacco makers' shares decline amid reports of GST hike on tobacco products

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story