Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers secures a contract worth Rs 123 cr

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has signed Contract with Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India for funding of Normal Refit of Mauritius Coast Guard Ship CGS Barracuda (MCGS Barracuda) to be undertaken by the Company. MCGS Barracuda, a warship, was constructed and supplied by GRSE to the Government of Mauritius for use of their Coast Guard in the year 2014. The value of the contract is Rs 123.07 crore.

