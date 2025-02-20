Sensex, Nifty trades in negative terrain; realty shares advance

The key domestic indices traded with minor losses in the mid-afternoon trade, as investors remain cautious due to uncertainty about U.S. tariff policies and their possible impact on inflation. The Nifty traded below the 22,950 mark. Trading was volatile due to the weekly Nifty 50 F&O series expiry today.

Realty shares witnessed buying demand for the fourth consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 211.58 points or 0.28% to 75,727.60. The Nifty 50 index shed 27.65 points or 0.12% to 22,905.25.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.11% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.34%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,586 shares rose and 1,292 shares fell. A total of 124 shares were unchanged.

Politics:

Rekha Gupta will be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Delhi today at Ramlila Maidan. The oath will be administered by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other dignitaries in attendance.

Gupta, who won from the Shalimar Bagh seat, began her political career in 1992 with ABVP at Delhi University and later served as the General Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi. She secured victory over three-time AAP MLA Bandana Kumari by 29,595 votes. Her selection as CM came 10 days after the BJP's landslide win in the Delhi Assembly elections, where the party secured 48 out of 70 seats, ending AAPs decade-long rule. The BJP has yet to announce its ministerial lineup.

Outgoing CM Atishi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal have extended their best wishes. Rekha Gupta will be Delhis fourth woman CM after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index added 1.44% to 858.15. The index gained 3.21% in the past four consecutive trading sessions.

Phoenix Mills (up 2.46%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.12%), Godrej Properties (up 1.65%), Macrotech Developers (up 1.23%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.03%), DLF (up 0.9%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 0.89%) and Brigade Enterprises (up 0.6%) advanced.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper advanced 1.72% to 6.797 as compared with the previous close of 6.682.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.6550, compared with its close of 86.9800 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 4 April 2025 settlement were added 0.65% to Rs 86,472.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.20% to 106.98.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.11% to 4.524.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2025 settlement shed 11 cents or 0.14% to $75.93 a barrel.

