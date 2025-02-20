Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intellect Design rises after inking multi-year deal with London-based brokerage firm

Intellect Design rises after inking multi-year deal with London-based brokerage firm

Image
Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Intellect Design Arena added 1.59% to Rs 723.70 after the company announced the signing of a multi-year deal with leading London Market Brokerage firm worth Rs 200 crore.

As per the terms of the agreement, the brokerage firm will deploy Intellects underwriting ecosystem which consists of Magic Submission and Xponent solutions, built on IntellectAIs proprietary Purple Fabric platform, to enhance and streamline its insurance policy placement process.

The Intellects ecosystem will help the brokerage to transform its submission-to-bind workflow, eliminating manual inefficiencies and accelerating deal flow across a broad network of global markets.

Banesh Prabhu, CEO of IntellectAI, said: We are thrilled to support this forward-thinking insurance intermediary in reimagining its placement process.

The speed and conviction with which this deal was finalised is a testament to the value our platform brings to the industry. By leveraging our Purple Fabric Platform, we are not only enhancing the underwriting process but fundamentally transforming it.

Our AI-driven ecosystem enables brokers to accelerate deal flow, expand market access, and drive operational efficiencies that were previously unattainable.

Also Read

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy updates: Bangladesh win toss, India bowling first

360 ONE Gold ETF NFO opens; check key details this open-ended fund here

Fund review: Kotak Bond Short Term Fund

Champions Trophy: Google India's Bollywood-Inspired wish for Team India

CBSE plans to conduct class X board exams twice a year from 2026-27 session

Intellect Design Arena has a comprehensive portfolio of products across Global Consumer Banking, Central Banking, Risk & Treasury Management, Global Transaction Banking and Insurance and is engaged in the business of software development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tobacco makers' shares decline amid reports of GST hike on tobacco products

Larson & Toubro to set up 850 KTPA greenfield alumina refinery plant for Hindalco

KIMS edges higher after signing O&M deal with Splendid Hospitals

FMCG shares fall

Financials stocks edge lower

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story