Oil and Gas stocks slide

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Oil & Gas index decreasing 264.42 points or 1.05% at 24976.77 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, GAIL (India) Ltd (down 3.67%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.75%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.19%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.9%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.76%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.2%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.03%).

On the other hand, Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.66%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.42%), and Oil India Ltd (up 0.22%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 218.81 or 0.43% at 50286.68.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 24.63 points or 0.17% at 14922.29.

The Nifty 50 index was down 31 points or 0.13% at 23572.35.

The BSE Sensex index was down 184.77 points or 0.24% at 77873.39.

On BSE,1538 shares were trading in green, 2281 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

