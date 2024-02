Sales rise 32.14% to Rs 923.10 crore

Net profit of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose 38.06% to Rs 88.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 63.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 32.14% to Rs 923.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 698.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.

