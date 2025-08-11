Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 252.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.68% to Rs 37.16 crore

Net profit of Garment Mantra Lifestyle rose 252.86% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.68% to Rs 37.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.37.1640.693.965.551.731.131.390.952.470.70

