British Pound net speculative shorts at three-year high

Large currency speculators sharply added to their net long positions in the Pound futures market to a near 6-month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of -33308 contracts in the data reported through August 5, 2025. This was a weekly addition of -21275 net long contracts and pulled net shorts to around three-year high.

