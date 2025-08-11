Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HBL Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

HBL Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Doms Industries Ltd, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, Sanghvi Movers Ltd and Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 August 2025.

Doms Industries Ltd, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, Sanghvi Movers Ltd and Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 August 2025.

HBL Engineering Ltd soared 13.16% to Rs 676.95 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39198 shares in the past one month.

Doms Industries Ltd spiked 9.61% to Rs 2507.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50586 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3496 shares in the past one month.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd surged 7.96% to Rs 134.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32054 shares in the past one month.

Sanghvi Movers Ltd gained 6.49% to Rs 327.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51821 shares in the past one month.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd rose 6.12% to Rs 521.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PG Electroplast slumps after Q1 PAT drops 20% YoY to Rs 67 cr

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; realty shares witness bargain hunting

US dollar index net speculative shorts at four and half year high

Leo Dryfruits gains after securing major supply order from Govt-backed KPKB

BSE SME BLT Logistics hits the fast lane on market entry

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story