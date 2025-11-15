Anik Industries consolidated net profit declines 71.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 157.84% to Rs 71.68 crore

Net profit of Anik Industries declined 71.43% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 157.84% to Rs 71.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.71.6827.800.714.030.661.180.551.040.280.98

