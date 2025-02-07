Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

NCC Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd and Redtape Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 February 2025.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd lost 15.60% to Rs 3299 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 21440 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7665 shares in the past one month.

NCC Ltd tumbled 12.00% to Rs 209. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sonata Software Ltd crashed 11.62% to Rs 486.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19019 shares in the past one month.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd corrected 10.31% to Rs 656.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23414 shares in the past one month.

Redtape Ltd slipped 7.05% to Rs 168.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22662 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17130 shares in the past one month.

