H.G. Infra edges higher as JV emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 2,196-cr project

H.G. Infra Engineering added 1.06% to Rs 1,286 after the company jointly with D.E.C. Infrastructure and Projects (India) has been declared as L-l bidder by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), New Delhi for a project worth Rs 2,195.68 crore.

The scope of the project involves redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station and construction of associated infrastructure on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

RLDAs estimated project cost was Rs 2,469 crore while HG Infras project bid cost was Rs 2,195.68 crore. H.G. Infra has 49% share and D.E.C. Infrastructure and Projects (India) has 51% share in the joint venture for the above project.

H G Infra Engineering is primarily involved in the construction of roads and highways in Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. HGIEL is accredited AA class by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Government of Rajasthan (GoR) and is registered as an SS class contractor by the Military Engineer Services (MES).

The companys consolidated net profit increased 12.9% to Rs 115.18 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 102.05 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 7.3% YoY to Rs 1,264.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

