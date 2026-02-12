Garware Technical Fibres climbs after Q3 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 56 cr

Garware Technical Fibres rallied 7.37% to Rs 740.20 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 17.69% to Rs 56.21 crore on 10.24% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 387.24 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 21.75% YoY to Rs 75.40 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses increased 10.71% to Rs 329.54 in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 297.66 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 98.71 crore (up 1.84% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 58.46 crore (up 7.78% YoY) and processing and testing charges was at Rs 40.33 crore (up 24.63% YoY) during the period under review.

On a nine month basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 11.96% YoY to Rs 141.29 crore in 9M FY26. Revenue from operations fell 0.47% to Rs 1,102.37 crore in 9M FY26 compared with Rs 1,107.56 crore in 9M FY25. Vayu Garware, CMD, Garware Technical Fibres, said, Our financial performance has come on track in Q3FY26 after a challenging Q2, driven by a one-time event which led to a significant decline in North European Salmon Aquaculture orders. Order flow is now normalized and we are working to ship and bill as much as possible in the rest of FY26. In this quarter, we saw good results in Chile, international value added ropes business and significant growth in domestic business. However, USA duties has impact on our profitability margins for Q3 and some impact will be seen in Q4 as well. We have worked closely to retain all our US customers. With recent announcements for relaxation in USA tariffs, going forward we expect to return back to original margins and ordering cycles in the coming quarters.