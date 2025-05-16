Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit rises 1.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.15% to Rs 432.55 crore

Net profit of Garware Technical Fibres rose 1.40% to Rs 71.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.15% to Rs 432.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 382.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.12% to Rs 231.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 210.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.18% to Rs 1540.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1325.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

