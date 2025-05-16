Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Websol Energy System reports standalone net profit of Rs 48.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Websol Energy System reports standalone net profit of Rs 48.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 595.58% to Rs 172.99 crore

Net profit of Websol Energy System reported to Rs 48.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 58.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 595.58% to Rs 172.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 154.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 120.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2125.29% to Rs 575.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales172.9924.87 596 575.4625.86 2125 OPM %45.37-12.71 -43.91-29.12 - PBDT75.75-6.99 LP 235.37-11.32 LP PBT65.89-31.44 LP 194.47-47.34 LP NP48.27-58.57 LP 154.74-120.96 LP

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

