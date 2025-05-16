Exports up around 13% on year, imports spike 16%

India's overall exports, including merchandise and services, edged up to USD 73.80 billion in April 2025, marking a 12.7 per cent increase from USD 65.48 billion in the same month last year. The overall imports climbed to USD 82.45 billion in April 2025, a 15.7 per cent jump from USD 71.25 billion in April 2024. Trade deficit widened to USD 8.65 billion in the current year, marking 50 per cent increase from USD 5.77 billion a year earlier.

