Gautam Gems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.29% to Rs 28.11 crore

Net Loss of Gautam Gems reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.29% to Rs 28.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.57% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.77% to Rs 101.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

28.1129.68101.3491.49-1.25-1.420.720.83-0.25-0.350.620.59-0.27-0.380.520.49-0.18-0.280.380.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News