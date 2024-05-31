Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gautam Gems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gautam Gems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.29% to Rs 28.11 crore

Net Loss of Gautam Gems reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.29% to Rs 28.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.57% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.77% to Rs 101.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales28.1129.68 -5 101.3491.49 11 OPM %-1.25-1.42 -0.720.83 - PBDT-0.25-0.35 29 0.620.59 5 PBT-0.27-0.38 29 0.520.49 6 NP-0.18-0.28 36 0.380.35 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Narbada Gems &amp; Jewellery reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 38.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Lypsa Gems &amp; Jewellery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Narbada Gems &amp; Jewellery standalone net profit rises 345.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Lypsa Gems &amp; Jewellery consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2023 quarter

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Darshan Orna reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story