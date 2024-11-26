Gawar Khajuwala Bap Highway Pvt standalone net profit rises 134.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.56% to Rs 9.56 croreNet profit of Gawar Khajuwala Bap Highway Pvt rose 134.04% to Rs 16.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 33.56% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9.5614.39 -34 OPM %94.7781.31 -PBDT22.269.50 134 PBT22.269.50 134 NP16.647.11 134
