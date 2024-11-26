Gawar Khajuwala Bap Highway Pvt standalone net profit rises 134.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.56% to Rs 9.56 crore

Net profit of Gawar Khajuwala Bap Highway Pvt rose 134.04% to Rs 16.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 33.56% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.9.5614.3994.7781.3122.269.5022.269.5016.647.11

