Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gawar Khajuwala Bap Highway Pvt standalone net profit rises 134.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Gawar Khajuwala Bap Highway Pvt standalone net profit rises 134.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 33.56% to Rs 9.56 crore

Net profit of Gawar Khajuwala Bap Highway Pvt rose 134.04% to Rs 16.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 33.56% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9.5614.39 -34 OPM %94.7781.31 -PBDT22.269.50 134 PBT22.269.50 134 NP16.647.11 134

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300 pts in pre-open, Nifty atop 24,300; HDFC Bank rises 2%

WTC 2025 full schedule and qualification scenario for top five teams

Latest LIVE: Prez to address joint sitting of Houses today to mark 75 years of Constitution adoption

Dividend stocks: Natco Pharma, Ipca Labs, 7 others to go ex-date tomorrow

Delhi's air quality deteriorates, hits 'severe' category in several areas

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story