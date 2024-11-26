P N C Rajasthan Highways Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.96 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.09% to Rs 5.89 crore

Net Loss of P N C Rajasthan Highways Pvt reported to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.09% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.897.282.8937.91-2.94-2.24-2.96-2.26-2.96-2.74

