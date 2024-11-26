Embassy Property Developments Pvt standalone net profit rises 1717.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 256.94% to Rs 703.39 crore

Net profit of Embassy Property Developments Pvt rose 1717.46% to Rs 658.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 256.94% to Rs 703.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 197.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.703.39197.06121.18129.43683.9654.60681.5546.78658.8336.25

