Gawar Narnaul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 30.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.15% to Rs 20.30 crore

Net profit of Gawar Narnaul Highway Pvt declined 30.44% to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.15% to Rs 20.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

