Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gayatri Highways reports consolidated net loss of Rs 168.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gayatri Highways reports consolidated net loss of Rs 168.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 20.27% to Rs 1.18 crore

Net loss of Gayatri Highways reported to Rs 168.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 115.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.27% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 441.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 140.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 77.46% to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.181.48 -20 1.727.63 -77 OPM %-511.02-32.43 --427.91-7.21 - PBDT13.06-3.81 LP -2.11-7.72 73 PBT13.04-3.82 LP -2.19-7.76 72 NP-168.26115.65 PL -441.12-140.20 -215

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Gayatri Highways reports consolidated net loss of Rs 76.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

G R Infra gains on inking pact to sell entire stake in 7 subsidiaries

H.G. Infra bags Chennai-Tirupati highway project in Andhra Pradesh

IRCON Intl bags LoA worth Rs 630 cr

Dilip Buildcon gets LoA for Rs 548-cr project from NHAI

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Veto Switchgears &amp; Cables consolidated net profit rises 6.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story