Veto Switchgears &amp; Cables consolidated net profit rises 6.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:38 AM IST
Sales decline 5.59% to Rs 79.44 crore

Net profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables rose 6.00% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.59% to Rs 79.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.36% to Rs 17.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.08% to Rs 300.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 291.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales79.4484.14 -6 300.09291.11 3 OPM %5.457.40 -10.2911.55 - PBDT7.186.63 8 31.4833.24 -5 PBT6.715.97 12 28.7530.42 -5 NP2.122.00 6 17.9520.25 -11

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

