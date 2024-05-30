Sales decline 5.59% to Rs 79.44 crore

Net profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables rose 6.00% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.59% to Rs 79.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.36% to Rs 17.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.08% to Rs 300.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 291.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

