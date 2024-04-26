Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gayatri Sugars standalone net profit declines 50.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Gayatri Sugars standalone net profit declines 50.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 0.90% to Rs 224.63 crore

Net profit of Gayatri Sugars declined 50.04% to Rs 33.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.90% to Rs 224.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 226.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.49% to Rs 7.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.88% to Rs 377.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 388.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales224.63226.66 -1 377.11388.31 -3 OPM %17.8919.35 -9.9510.24 - PBDT35.3043.06 -18 13.7116.43 -17 PBT33.6241.43 -19 7.048.46 -17 NP33.6267.29 -50 7.0434.32 -79

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

