Luharuka Media &amp; Infra standalone net profit declines 18.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 4.65% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Luharuka Media & Infra declined 18.18% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.65% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.96% to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.54% to Rs 1.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.450.43 5 1.631.93 -16 OPM %42.2239.53 -53.9966.32 - PBDT0.200.16 25 0.890.90 -1 PBT0.200.16 25 0.890.90 -1 NP0.090.11 -18 0.610.67 -9

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

