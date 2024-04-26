Sales rise 4.65% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Luharuka Media & Infra declined 18.18% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.65% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.96% to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.54% to Rs 1.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

0.450.431.631.9342.2239.5353.9966.320.200.160.890.900.200.160.890.900.090.110.610.67

