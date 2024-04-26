Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 0.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.60% to Rs 1873.13 croreNet profit of Schaeffler India rose 0.16% to Rs 219.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 219.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 1873.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1693.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1873.131693.62 11 OPM %17.6118.58 -PBDT360.16346.57 4 PBT297.70294.12 1 NP219.72219.37 0
