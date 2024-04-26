Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 0.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.60% to Rs 1873.13 crore

Net profit of Schaeffler India rose 0.16% to Rs 219.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 219.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 1873.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1693.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1873.131693.6217.6118.58360.16346.57297.70294.12219.72219.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel