GB Global consolidated net profit declines 78.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.11% to Rs 65.73 croreNet profit of GB Global declined 78.85% to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.11% to Rs 65.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 164.00% to Rs 106.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.80% to Rs 191.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 219.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
