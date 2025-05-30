Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GB Global consolidated net profit declines 78.85% in the March 2025 quarter

GB Global consolidated net profit declines 78.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 4.11% to Rs 65.73 crore

Net profit of GB Global declined 78.85% to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.11% to Rs 65.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 164.00% to Rs 106.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.80% to Rs 191.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 219.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales65.7368.55 -4 191.22219.30 -13 OPM %32.128.24 -16.76-3.11 - PBDT19.9049.22 -60 130.5254.73 138 PBT15.5644.31 -65 111.7533.40 235 NP10.8151.10 -79 106.1040.19 164

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Acme Resources reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2025 quarter

IndiaNivesh reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Coastal Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

IMP Powers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Texel Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.50 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story