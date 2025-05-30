GB Global consolidated net profit declines 78.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.11% to Rs 65.73 crore

Net profit of GB Global declined 78.85% to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.11% to Rs 65.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 164.00% to Rs 106.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.80% to Rs 191.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 219.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

65.7368.55191.22219.3032.128.2416.76-3.1119.9049.22130.5254.7315.5644.31111.7533.4010.8151.10106.1040.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News