Texel Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.50 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.97% to Rs 38.09 crore

Net profit of Texel Industries reported to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 59.97% to Rs 38.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.94% to Rs 115.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

