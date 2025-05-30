Coastal Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.69% to Rs 157.08 crore

Net Loss of Coastal Corporation reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.69% to Rs 157.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 116.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.88% to Rs 4.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.23% to Rs 628.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 435.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

