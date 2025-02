GB Global consolidated net profit rises 551.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.88% to Rs 63.00 crore

Net profit of GB Global rose 551.80% to Rs 36.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.88% to Rs 63.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 53.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.63.0053.9022.68-11.8039.8710.3635.265.5736.245.56

