Sales rise 111.11% to Rs 0.19 croreNet profit of GDL Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 111.11% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 900.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.47% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News