GDL Leasing &amp; Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 111.11% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of GDL Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 111.11% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 900.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.47% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.190.09 111 0.430.34 26 OPM %68.420 -32.562.94 - PBDT0.130 0 0.140.01 1300 PBT0.130 0 0.140.01 1300 NP0.090 0 0.100.01 900

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

