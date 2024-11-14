GDL Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 337.50% to Rs 0.35 croreNet profit of GDL Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 337.50% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.350.08 338 OPM %68.570 -PBDT0.230 0 PBT0.230 0 NP0.170 0
