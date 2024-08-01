Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US stocks optimistic after FOMC keeps rate cut hopes intact

US stocks optimistic after FOMC keeps rate cut hopes intact

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US equities registered a strong performance on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement and positive reaction to some of the latest corporate earnings news. The Nasdaq soared 451.98 points or 2.6 percent to 17,599.40, more than offsetting the 1.3 percent slump seen during yesterday's session. The S&P 500 also jumped 85.86 points or 1.6 percent to 5,522.30, while the Dow rose 99.46 points or 0.2 percent to 40,842.79.

The tech sector was the top performer as Nvidia surged by 12.8% after Morgan Stanley renamed it a top pick, erasing a portion of recent losses due to the stock market's rotation toward traditional sectors of the economy. AMD also jumped by 4.4% after the company's results topped estimates.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Fed said it is attentive to the risks to "both sides of its dual mandate" after previously saying it was "highly attentive to inflation risks." Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during his post-meeting press conference that a rate cut in September would be "on the table" if economic data continues on its current bath. The Federal Reserve maintained the federal funds rate at a 23-year high of 5.25%-5.50% for the 8th consecutive meeting in July 2024.

US treasuries extended the upward move seen over the past several sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 3.4 basis points to a four-month closing low of 4.109 percent. The dollar index also moved lower below 104 mark.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: Athletics events to start today, Swapnil's final at 1 PM

Security devices lead India's smart home boom, mkt to hit Rs 36k cr by 2028

Nifty rallies from 20,000 to 25,000 in 221 sessions; Check top movers here

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty holds 25,000; Sensex off record highs, up 100 pts; most sectors gain

2 dead, 36 missing after cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh. Top updates

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story