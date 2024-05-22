Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Geecee Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 17.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Geecee Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 17.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1358.20% to Rs 63.14 crore

Net profit of Geecee Ventures reported to Rs 17.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1358.20% to Rs 63.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 220.29% to Rs 37.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 141.40% to Rs 96.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales63.144.33 1358 96.6840.05 141 OPM %35.19-343.65 -46.5137.38 - PBDT22.43-13.72 LP 45.3316.07 182 PBT21.90-14.14 LP 43.3814.35 202 NP17.91-11.12 LP 37.2511.63 220

