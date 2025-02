Geecee Ventures standalone net profit rises 86.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 321.74% to Rs 54.32 crore

Net profit of Geecee Ventures rose 86.45% to Rs 16.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 321.74% to Rs 54.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.54.3212.8840.4374.2221.729.5721.229.1116.248.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News