Gujarat Terce Laboratories standalone net profit rises 50.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.61% to Rs 12.68 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Terce Laboratories rose 50.75% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.61% to Rs 12.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.12.6813.028.606.451.080.760.980.671.010.67

