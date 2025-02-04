JK Tyre & Industries standalone net profit declines 71.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.65% to Rs 2495.64 crore

Net profit of JK Tyre & Industries declined 71.79% to Rs 46.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 164.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.65% to Rs 2495.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2563.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

