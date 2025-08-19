Gem Aromatics IPO subscribed 1.03 times

The offer received bids for 1.00 crore shares as against 97.82 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Gem Aromatics received bids for 1,00,64,616 shares as against 97,82,363 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Tuesday (19 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.03 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 19 August 2025 and it will close on 21 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 309 and 325 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 46 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The offer comprises fresh issue of up to 53,84,615 equity shares at the upper price band of Rs 325 and 56,63,430 equity shares at the lower price band of Rs 309 aggregating Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale up to 85,00,000 equity shares aggregating Rs 276 crore at the upper price band of Rs 325 and Rs 263 crore at the lower price band of Rs 309.

The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards repayment and/or repayment, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and its subsidiary, Krystal Ingredients Private Limited amounting Rs 140 crore and the balance towards general corporate purposes. As on June 30, 2025, the total borrowings under the various financing arrangements of the company and its subsidiaries aggregated to Rs 259.842 crore. Promoter Vipul Parekh post offer shareholding will decrease to 17.6% from pre offer shareholding of 26.6% while promoter Kaksha Vipul Parekh post offer shareholding will decrease to 8.4% from pre offer shareholding of 12.7% and promoter Yash Vipul Parekh post offer shareholding will decrease to 8.7% from pre offer shareholding of 13.1%.

Gem Aromatics is an established manufacturer of specialty ingredients, including, essential oils, aroma chemicals and value-added derivatives in India with a track record of over two decades. The company offers a diversified portfolio of products, ranging from the Mother Ingredients to its various value-added derivatives. Its products find application across a broad spectrum of industries, such as, oral care, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, wellness and pain management and personal care. The company has established long standing relationships with several domestic and global corporate customers such as, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Dabur India, Patanjali Ayurved, SH Kelkar and Company, Rossari Biotech, Symrise, doTERRA, Ventos So Brasil Eireli and Anhui Hautian Spices as well as several domestic and global merchant traders.