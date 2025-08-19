Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gem Aromatics IPO subscribed 1.03 times

Gem Aromatics IPO subscribed 1.03 times

Image
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The offer received bids for 1.00 crore shares as against 97.82 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Gem Aromatics received bids for 1,00,64,616 shares as against 97,82,363 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Tuesday (19 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.03 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 19 August 2025 and it will close on 21 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 309 and 325 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 46 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The offer comprises fresh issue of up to 53,84,615 equity shares at the upper price band of Rs 325 and 56,63,430 equity shares at the lower price band of Rs 309 aggregating Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale up to 85,00,000 equity shares aggregating Rs 276 crore at the upper price band of Rs 325 and Rs 263 crore at the lower price band of Rs 309.

The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards repayment and/or repayment, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and its subsidiary, Krystal Ingredients Private Limited amounting Rs 140 crore and the balance towards general corporate purposes. As on June 30, 2025, the total borrowings under the various financing arrangements of the company and its subsidiaries aggregated to Rs 259.842 crore.

Promoter Vipul Parekh post offer shareholding will decrease to 17.6% from pre offer shareholding of 26.6% while promoter Kaksha Vipul Parekh post offer shareholding will decrease to 8.4% from pre offer shareholding of 12.7% and promoter Yash Vipul Parekh post offer shareholding will decrease to 8.7% from pre offer shareholding of 13.1%.

Gem Aromatics is an established manufacturer of specialty ingredients, including, essential oils, aroma chemicals and value-added derivatives in India with a track record of over two decades. The company offers a diversified portfolio of products, ranging from the Mother Ingredients to its various value-added derivatives. Its products find application across a broad spectrum of industries, such as, oral care, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, wellness and pain management and personal care.

The company has established long standing relationships with several domestic and global corporate customers such as, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Dabur India, Patanjali Ayurved, SH Kelkar and Company, Rossari Biotech, Symrise, doTERRA, Ventos So Brasil Eireli and Anhui Hautian Spices as well as several domestic and global merchant traders.

Ahead of the IPO, Gem Aromatics on Monday, 18 August 2025, raised Rs 135.37 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 41.65 lakh shares at Rs 325 each to 14 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 53.38 crore and total income of Rs 503.95 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO subscribed 2.13 times

Tube Investments of India receives CRISIL ESG rating of 56

ONGC Energy Centre Trust collaborates with Engineers India

Glenmark USA to launch Micafungin for Injection 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial

Sebi invites public feedback on eligibility norms for non-benchmark index derivatives

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story