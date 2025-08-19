Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ONGC Energy Centre Trust collaborates with Engineers India

ONGC Energy Centre Trust collaborates with Engineers India

Aug 19 2025
For implementing Helium Recovery Demonstration Plant at ONGC's Kuthalam Gas Collection Station

ONGC Energy Centre Trust (OECT), the research and development arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has entered into a formal agreement with Engineers India (EIL) on 18 August 2025 for the implementation of a Helium Recovery Demonstration Plant at ONGC's Kuthalam Gas Collection Station in Cauvery Asset, Tamil Nadu.

The agreement encompasses the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), Basic Engineering Design Package (BEDP), and execution of the project through an EPCM and Supply model covering design, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and performance testing.

This project, based on the technology package developed by CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP), seeks to recover Grade-A Helium of 99.995% purity from natural gas. The demonstration plant will process 750 Nm/hr of natural gas and is designed with flexibility to operate at 110% of the design capacity.

The total agreement value is Rs 39.42 crore (plus applicable GST), with the project scheduled for completion within 18 months.

Aug 19 2025

