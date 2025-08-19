Glenmark USA to launch Micafungin for Injection 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the upcoming launch of Micafungin for Injection USP, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial (Single-Dose Vial).

Glenmark's Micafungin for Injection USP, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial (Single-Dose Vial) is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Mycamine2 for Injection, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial, of Astellas Pharma US, Inc. NDA - 021506 and the company will begin distribution in September 2025.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending June 2025, the Mycamine for Injection, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial market achieved annual sales of approximately $60.7 million*.

